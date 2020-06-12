Jesus Jose OrtegaEl Paso - Jesus Jose Ortega, 85 passed into eternal rest on June 11, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Maria Rosario Ortega, children David Ortega, Francine Humphries and Jesus J. Ortega Jr. and 4 grandchildren who will cherish his memory.The Ortega Family will receive family and friends for a viewing on Sunday June 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East Funeral Home, 12400 Montana Ave. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel followed by entombment at Evergreen Cemetery East.