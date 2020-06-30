Jesus "Joe" Jose Perales
El Paso - Jesus "Joe" Jose Perales., 85, was born on May 6, 1935 to the late Lorenzo Perales Sr and Luz Perales. Joe passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25th. Born in El Paso, Joe grew up in historic Smeltertown-Buena Vista and attended El Paso High School and graduated in 1953. He then attended Texas Western (UTEP) for a few years before he started his career as an Electrical Technician working at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, NM for over 35 years and retired in 1991. He was a great baseball player, an avid golfer, and loved telling jokes. He is preceded in death by his wife Bridget Perales, his brothers, Lorenzo and David Perales and sister Rosie Perales. Jesus is survived by his brother Manuel Perales; sons Fred (Ellen), Ron (Laurie) and Frank (Michelle) Perales and daughter Sonya (David) Wolcott; 5 grandsons Freddy, Marcus (Lauren), Jason, Zach and Nick Perales; 3 granddaughters Marissa Perales and Brooke and Bailey Wolcott; 1 great grandson Carson Perales. Memorial service is Friday, July 10th at 10 am at Martin Funeral Home West. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the First Tee of Greater El Paso at firstteegreaterelpaso.org.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.