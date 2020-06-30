Jesus Jose "Joe" Perales
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jesus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesus "Joe" Jose Perales

El Paso - Jesus "Joe" Jose Perales., 85, was born on May 6, 1935 to the late Lorenzo Perales Sr and Luz Perales. Joe passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25th. Born in El Paso, Joe grew up in historic Smeltertown-Buena Vista and attended El Paso High School and graduated in 1953. He then attended Texas Western (UTEP) for a few years before he started his career as an Electrical Technician working at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, NM for over 35 years and retired in 1991. He was a great baseball player, an avid golfer, and loved telling jokes. He is preceded in death by his wife Bridget Perales, his brothers, Lorenzo and David Perales and sister Rosie Perales. Jesus is survived by his brother Manuel Perales; sons Fred (Ellen), Ron (Laurie) and Frank (Michelle) Perales and daughter Sonya (David) Wolcott; 5 grandsons Freddy, Marcus (Lauren), Jason, Zach and Nick Perales; 3 granddaughters Marissa Perales and Brooke and Bailey Wolcott; 1 great grandson Carson Perales. Memorial service is Friday, July 10th at 10 am at Martin Funeral Home West. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the First Tee of Greater El Paso at firstteegreaterelpaso.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Martin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
9155841234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved