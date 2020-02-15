|
Jesus Landa Jr.
EL Paso - Jesus "Chuy" Landa, Jr. (el Güero Landa), lifelong El Paso resident, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in El Paso, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He will forever be remembered as a beloved husband, stepdad, uncle, grandpa and brother. Chuy was born in El Paso to Jesus and Rafaela Landa, who precede him in death. He is also preceded in death by brothers Ray and Bert, and sister Toni Brito, and his stepdaughter Angela Farah. Chuy graduated from El Paso High, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy, assigned to the U.S.S. Gregory during the Korean War. He received his A.A. degree from El Paso Community College, and he worked for the U. S. Army as a photo optics specialist at White Sands Missile Range until his retirement in 1984.
Chuy married the love of his life, Magdalena "Nena", and in doing so inherited five children and two grandchildren at the time of their marriage. Chuy and Nena enjoyed a long marriage and many road trips through the United States, including trips to his U.S.S. Gregory Navy reunions.
In addition to Nena, Chuy is survived by his son Guillermo and stepchildren Alice (Guillermo) Magdaleno, Albert Martinez, Delfina (Brooks) Geiken and his grandchildren Corina (Ray) Dufour, Katherine Magdaleno and Eugenio Geiken. He is also survived by his sisters Rosa (Bill) DeBenedictis, and Helen (Bill) Thomas, and great-grandchildren Alton Hammock, Christian Morrison and Isabella Magdaleno, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Over the past several years during his illness, his stepson Albert was his loving primary caregiver, joined by Nena and his son Guillermo. Extended family and friends provided fellowship and support during this difficult period. The family is grateful for the support of the Veterans Administration which assisted the family in ensuring that Chuy could be cared for in the comfort of his home.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home - 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, Tx. 79915. Funeral mass will be on Wednesday, February 19th at 9:30am at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Chuch - 503 Hunter Dr. El Paso, Tx. 79915. Interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Chuy's honor to San Antonio de Padua Church, where he proudly served as an usher for many years.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020