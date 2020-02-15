|
Jesus Manuel Muñoz
El Paso - El Paso Police Officer Jesus M. Muñoz passed away on February 12, 2020 at his home.
Jesus was an attentive husband and a loving father. He always made time for his children.
Jesus had a passion and love for his law enforcement career. He served 8 years with the El Paso Police Department; he was assigned to EPPD's DWI Task Force where he served with distinction and honor. Among his service, he was also a Sgt. in the U.S. Army Reserve. Jesus was well-respected by those around him.
Jesus paid great attention to detail and excelled in everything he did in life. His example and impact upon all of our lives will forever be remembered. Jesus lives amongst us in our hearts.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Genesis; sons, Santiago, Jeremiah, and Emiliano; daughter, Alexis; parents, Manuel and Consuelo Muñoz; and sister, Wendy.
Visitation: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Celebration of Life at Bethany Christian Center, 10208 Sharp Dr., El Paso, Texas 79924. Funeral Mass: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Interment: Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020