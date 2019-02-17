|
Jesus "Chuy" Martin, 54, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. He was born on November 23, 1964 in El Paso. He was a loving, caring and devoted husband and father. Chuy is survived by his wife Elvira Martin, his daughters: April Muñoz, Jenelle Muñoz, Pamela Nicole Garcia and Noel Gabriela Martin, sons: Francisco Ortiz, Mark Anthony Muñoz and Jesus Martin Jr., and 5 grandchildren. He is also survived by his father Alfonso Martin and his mother Irene Martin, sisters Rosario Martin and Olga Martin, and brothers Carlos Martin and Alfonso Martin Jr.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7424 Mimosa. Interment is private. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 17, 2019