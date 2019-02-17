Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
7424 Mimosa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesus Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesus "Chuy" Martin


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jesus "Chuy" Martin Obituary
Jesus "Chuy" Martin, 54, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. He was born on November 23, 1964 in El Paso. He was a loving, caring and devoted husband and father. Chuy is survived by his wife Elvira Martin, his daughters: April Muñoz, Jenelle Muñoz, Pamela Nicole Garcia and Noel Gabriela Martin, sons: Francisco Ortiz, Mark Anthony Muñoz and Jesus Martin Jr., and 5 grandchildren. He is also survived by his father Alfonso Martin and his mother Irene Martin, sisters Rosario Martin and Olga Martin, and brothers Carlos Martin and Alfonso Martin Jr.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7424 Mimosa. Interment is private. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
Download Now