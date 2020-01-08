|
|
Jesus Martinez
El Paso - Jesus "Chuy" Martinez was brought into this world as a gift from God on January 2, 1956 to his parents Francisco & Maria de Jesus Martinez. On January 1, 2020 he was embraced in God's loving arms and returned to his heavenly home. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He celebrated life every day. His kindness & generosity was in abundance. His humor & antics were contagious. His laughter & smile would brighten up the room.
A marriage of 42 years to Corina Martinez was full of laughter, dancing, & singing. Together they weathered storms & persevered difficult times. Chuy was very hardworking and left a legacy of respect & humility to his sons Benjamin and Vicente. He had a deep love & sense of affection for his grandchildren Joaquin and Reina.
Chuy was a humble man. His greatest possessions were his faith & love of God and devotion to Virgen de Guadalupe. He was a one of a kind son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend. Now he is a one of a kind angel in heaven. May he rest in peace.
Survived by wife Corina, sons Benjamin & Vicente, and grandchildren Joaquin & Reina. Survived by sisters Maria Trinidad (Alfonso) Mendez, Maria de Refugio (Isidro) Ramirez, & Teresa (Enrique) Rendon, and brother Hilario (Juliana) Martinez, as well as numerous nieces & nephews, Tia Guadalupe Perez, Primotes & Primotas, his loving mother-in-law Enriqueta Alva, and the entire Alva family.
Preceded in death by his parents Francisco & Maria de Jesus Martinez and brother Dionicio Martinez
Pallbearers: Benjamin Martinez, Vicente Martinez, Rodolfo Alva Jr., Ramon Perez, Ruben Mendez, Jesus Martinez
Honorary Pallbearers: Victor Mendez, Carlos & Tony Corella, Joaquin Martinez, Rafael Delfin, Ezekiel Alva, and Santiago & Noah Alonzo
Visitation: Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00am at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery East.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020