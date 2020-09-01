Jesus Molina HernandezEl Paso, Texas - Jesus (Jesse) M. Hernandez 67, passed away Sunday, Aug 30, 2020. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School, class of '72. Preceded in death by his father Jesus S. Hernandez, mother Josefina Hernandez, and brother Jose Luis Hernandez. He is survived by his loving wife of six years, Rosa Hernandez; his sons Jesse I. Hernandez, Adrian Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez, Kristopher A. Hernandez, stepsons Gabriel Lopez, Eddie Orozco, stepdaughter Diana Lopez; six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; five nieces, four nephews; and brothers Alfonso Hernandez, Guillermo Hernandez.Jesse was a devout Jehovah's Witness, and will be greatly missed.Visitation will be 5-9pm, Prayer service at 7pm, Thursday, September 3, at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Graveside service will be 9am Friday, September 4, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.