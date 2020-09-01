1/1
Jesus Molina Hernandez
Jesus Molina Hernandez

El Paso, Texas - Jesus (Jesse) M. Hernandez 67, passed away Sunday, Aug 30, 2020. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School, class of '72. Preceded in death by his father Jesus S. Hernandez, mother Josefina Hernandez, and brother Jose Luis Hernandez. He is survived by his loving wife of six years, Rosa Hernandez; his sons Jesse I. Hernandez, Adrian Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez, Kristopher A. Hernandez, stepsons Gabriel Lopez, Eddie Orozco, stepdaughter Diana Lopez; six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; five nieces, four nephews; and brothers Alfonso Hernandez, Guillermo Hernandez.

Jesse was a devout Jehovah's Witness, and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be 5-9pm, Prayer service at 7pm, Thursday, September 3, at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Graveside service will be 9am Friday, September 4, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Central
SEP
3
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Central
SEP
4
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
