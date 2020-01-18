|
|
Jesus Navarro
El Paso - Dr. Jesus Navarro Valadez, 63, passed away on January 15, 2020 at the University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
He enjoyed 35 beautiful years of marriage to Isabel Porras, and together they had three children, Ana Isabel, Alberto Jesus (Magaly), and Cristina Amalia (Matt). His pride and joy were his granddaughters, Valentina Amalia and Demi Noelle. He was the oldest son of Jesus Navarro and Mercedes Valadez and younger brother to Patricia, and older brother to Hugo, Adriana, Octavio, and Vanessa.
Dr. Navarro was a graduate of Universidad Autónoma de Cd. Juárez, Chih, México. He was in private practice in his native Cd. Juarez before working for the US Department of Justice in the medical field.
Dr. Navarro played baseball for his Alma Mater and remained a sports enthusiast for the rest of his life. He developed a love for running, an activity he passionately performed daily until his unfortunate encounter with pulmonary fibrosis. With his only chance of survival being a lung transplant, he received his new lungs on February 27, 2009. After developing chronic rejection, his life was at risk for a second time and he underwent a second transplant on October 15, 2010.
He was an exemplary man who lived his personal and professional life with honesty, a great sense of humor, dignity, and respect. While dealing with his health issues, his faith in God, determination and perseverance became an example and an inspiration to many. Dr. Navarro will be greatly missed.
Visitation: Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1:00pm at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020