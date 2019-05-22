Services
Jesus Pavia Obituary
Jesus Pavia

- - Jesus Pavia, 85 entered into eternal rest on May 20, 2019. He was a steel worker for many years. Working with border steel, Darbyshire, Kessler and falcon in Juarez. Jesus is preceded in death by wife, Jennie Pavia, mother Maria Clara Pavia, father, Jesus Pavia, sisters, Rosa Provencio, Maria Ester Pavia and grandson Vincent David Costalez. Survivors include his brother, Rudy Pavia (Jessie) sons Andrew Pavia ( Tina), Mike Pavia, Jesus Pavia III (Michael), James Pavia (Lisa) dauhgters, Debra Costalez (David), Sylvia Najar, (Tony) 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren. Services will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 , from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Services entrusted to Perches Funeral Home West, 6111 S. Desert Blvd.
Published in El Paso Times on May 22, 2019
