Jesus R. AguirreEl Paso - Our loving father Jesus R. Aguirre was called home by our Lord Jesus Christ on November 20, 2020. He was a World War II U.S. Army Veteran, retired from El Paso Natural Gas Company, a Deacon for La PrimeraIglesia Bautista de Yselta and a member of the Abundant Living Faith Center in El Paso. He was preceded in death by his wife Rosa Aguirre.He was survived by his 5 children: Martha Leveck (Bill), Samuel Aguirre, Esther Amaya (Jesus), Maria Luisa Aguirre, and Jesse Aguirre (Sandi). He was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him; however, we take great comfort in knowing he was received in Heaven with open arms by Jesus Christ. Our deepest gratitude to his VA health providers and Ayuda Foster Care.