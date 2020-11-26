1/1
Jesus R. Aguirre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesus R. Aguirre

El Paso - Our loving father Jesus R. Aguirre was called home by our Lord Jesus Christ on November 20, 2020. He was a World War II U.S. Army Veteran, retired from El Paso Natural Gas Company, a Deacon for La PrimeraIglesia Bautista de Yselta and a member of the Abundant Living Faith Center in El Paso. He was preceded in death by his wife Rosa Aguirre.He was survived by his 5 children: Martha Leveck (Bill), Samuel Aguirre, Esther Amaya (Jesus), Maria Luisa Aguirre, and Jesse Aguirre (Sandi). He was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him; however, we take great comfort in knowing he was received in Heaven with open arms by Jesus Christ. Our deepest gratitude to his VA health providers and Ayuda Foster Care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved