Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church
503 Hunter Rd.
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery
401 S. Zaragoza
View Map
Jesus R. Frias Obituary
Jesus R. Frias

Mexico - Jesus R. Frias ( Pasus), 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. Jesus prided himself on being an independent hard-working man all of his life. He is preceded in death by his beloved Wife, Celia. He is survived by his three Daughters, Patricia Gonzalez (Manny), Sylvia Laura Prieto (Luis) and Celina Alvarez (Gabriel); Grandchildren, Sayra Nathali, Misha Antonellie, Mark Anthony, Robert Jr., Luis Andres and Laura Annell. He also leaves behind his two Great Granddaughters, Lauren Reese and Kendall Reede; Sisters, Soledad Valles, Dolores Urquiza, Carolina Arreloa and Rosario Rodriguez. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be from 5:00-9:00 pm with Reflections at 6:00-7:00 pm followed by a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home East, 750 N. Carolina. Mass of the Resurrection will be said at 10:30am, Friday, October 18, 2019 at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church; located at 503 Hunter Rd. A Committal service will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- East. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Download Now