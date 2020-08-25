Jesus Roberto Narro Sr.El Paso, Texas - Jesus Roberto Narro, Sr.Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away on Thursday August 20, 2020. Jesus Roberto was an extraordinarily strong man, both physically and in character. Despite life's seasons and challenges, he was an overcomer in his pursuit to provide for his family. His tenacity, purpose driven goals, and fortitude made him a pillar of strength and support. He had a laugh bigger than life and talked with a strong commanding tone, yet he was loving and caring to those who needed him most. He was a self-taught man who mastered many skills throughout his life and a believer of Christ who loved the Lord with all his heart. His children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were his most precious treasures who brought him much joy. He will be greatly missed and his memory will be in our hearts forever.Jesus Roberto was preceded in death by his beloved wife Carmen Narro, survived by his children Laura Patricia and spouse George Espinosa, Jesus Roberto Jr. and spouse Betty Narro, Luis Alfredo Sr. and spouse Yolanda Narro, and sister Marta Meza and family. He is also survived by his grandchildren Luis Alfredo Narro Jr. and spouse Scarlett Tarno, Erica and spouse Alfredo Gomez, Porfirio David and spouse Amber Ramirez, and great grandchildren Isaiah Jimenez, Nayham Jimenez, Joshua Gomez, Emma Narro, Isabella Narro, Luis Alfredo Narro III, and twins Sophia and Leah Ramirez.Memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Friday, August 28, at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue.