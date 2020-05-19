|
|
Jesus S. Acosta
El Paso - Jesus Salvador Acosta "El Chuy", age 84, passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020 in his home in El Paso, Texas. He was born on June 15, 1935 in Acala, Texas. Jesus was a graduate of El Paso Tech High School and went on to proudly serve for 4 years in the United States Air Force. He worked at Farah and received an Associate's Degree for HVAC from Western Tech. Jesus then retired from the El Paso Water Utilities-Johnathan Rodgers Treatment Plant. All the while, he spent his off-time as a softball umpire for over 40 years. Jesus is survived by his wife of 56 years, Juanita S. Acosta; their four children, Julian S. Acosta (Pat Acosta), Jerry S. Acosta (Lupe Acosta), Jennifer S. Aguilar (Ernie Aguilar) and Jaclyn S. Nava (Albert Nava); two sisters preceded in death, Angelina Flores & Lucila Aurora Mellado; one surviving sister, Carmen Read; eight grandchildren, Stacy Acosta, Joshua & Matthew Acosta, Albert, Samuel & Jacob Nava, Elizabeth & Emily Aguilar and two great-grandchildren, Ian Acosta and Amari Ordoñez. Chuy was a man of character, loved his family dearly and never failed to put a smile on the faces of his company. As he will be profoundly missed, his family knows they have a guardian angel watching over them.
Published in El Paso Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020