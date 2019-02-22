|
|
Jesus Sepulveda, 87, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his brother, Cruz Sepulveda and sister, Aurora Juarez. Jesus is survived by his loving wife Marta A. Sepulveda; sons, Jesse and Sergio Sepulveda, daughter Ysela Waters, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and brothers, Alex and Hector Sepulveda. Visitation for Jesus will be Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 5:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with a vigil at 7:00p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Monday, February 25th at 9:30a.m. at San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church with interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 22, 2019