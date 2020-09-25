Jesus V. ValdezEl Paso, Texas - Jesus V. Valdez (Jesse or Chuy to his friends and family), was born on October 10, 1929 in El Paso, Texas and passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at home, at the age of 90 (91 if you asked him).He was preceded in death by his mother Manuela, father Antonio, wife Bessie and daughter Dahlia and leaves behind his four remaining daughters Yvonne La Farelle (James), Belda Valdez, Dena Yanez and Duvi Patterson (Brian) and three grandchildren, Elyse, Kristopher and Jacob, and many dearly loved family members, neighbors and friends.He was a lifelong resident of El Paso and graduated from Bowie High School in 1947, enlisted in the Army soon after and was honorably discharged as a Corporal. Thereafter, he worked as a postal worker, Government Employees Credit Union loan officer, owned a pest control company, and for decades sold cars and custom shutters all over El Paso to support his family, and finally retired at 83. He worked hard, enjoyed bowling, provided lots of laughter with his imitations and silliness giving us memories that will last forever, and, most importantly, he loved us all unconditionally.He has been laid to rest at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.We love you and will miss you Daddy.