1/1
Jesus V. Valdez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesus V. Valdez

El Paso, Texas - Jesus V. Valdez (Jesse or Chuy to his friends and family), was born on October 10, 1929 in El Paso, Texas and passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at home, at the age of 90 (91 if you asked him).

He was preceded in death by his mother Manuela, father Antonio, wife Bessie and daughter Dahlia and leaves behind his four remaining daughters Yvonne La Farelle (James), Belda Valdez, Dena Yanez and Duvi Patterson (Brian) and three grandchildren, Elyse, Kristopher and Jacob, and many dearly loved family members, neighbors and friends.

He was a lifelong resident of El Paso and graduated from Bowie High School in 1947, enlisted in the Army soon after and was honorably discharged as a Corporal. Thereafter, he worked as a postal worker, Government Employees Credit Union loan officer, owned a pest control company, and for decades sold cars and custom shutters all over El Paso to support his family, and finally retired at 83. He worked hard, enjoyed bowling, provided lots of laughter with his imitations and silliness giving us memories that will last forever, and, most importantly, he loved us all unconditionally.

He has been laid to rest at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.

We love you and will miss you Daddy.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved