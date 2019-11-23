|
|
Jim Edward Glover
El Paso -
Jim Edward Glover, 80, passed away from this life, into the arms of our glorious Lord and Savior on November 22, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Born in Rison, Arkansas and lived in El Paso, Texas for most of his life, where he married his wife of 52 years, Margie Glover. He was an all star running back in high school. He joined the U.S. Army in 1957. He was a member of the 1st Infantry Division also known as "The Big Red One" He received the Purple Heart Medal as he was wounded during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Raphael's church. He enjoyed playing golf. He loved camping in Ruidoso with family. He is preceded in death by his wife Margie Glover and son Daniel Barrozo. He is survived by his son Armando Barrozo & wife Denise, daughter Deborah Aguilar & husband Jay; Grandchildren: Daniel Barrozo Jr, Alanna Ortiz & husband Joseph, Sean Aguilar and Sydney Aguilar. Visitation will be on Tuesday November 26th from 5pm to 9pm and Rosary at 7pm at Martin F.H. 1460 George Dieter. Mass will be held Wednesday November 27th at 12:00pm at St. Raphael's church and Burial at 1:30 pm at Fort Bliss cemetery. Pallbearers: Sean Aguilar, Joseph Ortiz, Mario Dixon III, Isaac Dixon, Eric Dixon and Mark Dixon.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019