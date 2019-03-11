|
|
Jimmie Ruth Lee
Jimmie Ruth Lee was born September 13, 1926, in Davis, Oklahoma to parents Theodore and Ollie May Carpenter. She married her high school sweetheart upon his return from serving in WW2, Merle "Boots" Lee, October 13, 1946. They have one son, Ted Merle Lee. She worked over 35 years as secretary for Mountain View Baptist Church and Co-Op Disposal. She was the consummate caregiver, retiring from work to care for her beloved husband and father. Our favorites memories of her include camping in the Burro Mountains, celebrating her 90th birthday in Las Vegas, shoe shopping at Dillards and her famous fried chicken. Her beauty, grace and love for her family defined her long, beautiful, glorious life. Predeceased in death by her parents, husband and brother. She is survived by son Ted, daughter-in-law Ingrid, sister Etta Wardchow, niece Gerallyn Humphrey, nephews Timothy Wardchow and Harvey Joe Carpenter, grandchildren Mark, Brian, Cari Jo, Larry Jr, Danielle, Samuel, Cathy, Patricia, John, Elizabeth, Aaron and great grandchildren Riley, Derrick, Emma, Mariah, LaDanian, Tye, Samuel Jr, Parker, Isaiah, Henry, and Noah. She was dearly loved and will be forever missed. In the words of her 8 year old great-grandson, "She was awesome!" Viewing will be held at Del Angel Funeral Home on Dyer St. Tuesday evening from 6:30-9:30. She will be interned at Fort Bliss National Cemetery Wednesday morning at 9am.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 11, 2019