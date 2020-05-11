|
|
Jimmy Allen Jamison
El Paso - Jimmy Allen Jamison, longtime NM Horseman passed away unexpectedly at his home in El Paso, Texas.
Jimmy was born December 18, 1969 in El Paso, TX to O.D. and Fannie Jamison. Jimmy has accomplished much in his life, but his main contribution was his ever-present smile and ability to make you smile. Big Jim as he was fondly called was always ready to help. He worked side by side with his father O.D. Jamison and his uncle Johnie Jamison for twenty-five years shouldering the load for both.
His passion for Race Horses and people was evident to everyone who met him.
Jimmy is survived by his beloved mother Fannie Jamison; brothers Johnnie (Kimber), O.D. Jr. (Kelly), Stephen Ray (Rachelle) and sisters Linda (Fred), Judy (Flaco), nieces Stephanie (Justin), Natasha (Steven) Channel, Jessica; nephews Dr. Weston, Wacey, Waco, Wryder, Cody, Tristan and great nieces Kasey, Wysh, Addie, Lakelyn, Oaklyn, Nova and Cameron. He was preceded in death by his father O.D. Jamison Sr.
Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Martin Funeral Home West. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from May 11 to May 13, 2020