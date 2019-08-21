|
Jimmy Gene Lutrick
Dell City - Jimmy Gene Lutrick, 68, of Dell City, Texas, lost a hard-fought battle to cancer at home with his family by his side and was ushered to heaven on July 4, 2019.
He was born January 4, 1951, to parents Eugene Lutrick and Merle Goebel Lutrick, and was a lifelong resident of Dell City. He was known as "Toodles" by childhood friends and as "Paw" by his three grandchildren.
Jimmy attended Sul Ross State University and was drafted and served honorably with the United States Army as a Specialist 4 in the Armor Corps and served his country for two years. He received the National Defense Service Medal and earned an Expert Marksmanship Award.
Jimmy lived with and loved Terri Kelley Lutrick for 36 years and together brought the love of their lives into the world, Jy Ti Lutrick, February 26, 1985. In 1996, Jimmy, Terri and Jy welcomed Christina Renee Herod Ahrens into their lives and love.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Terri; two children, Jy Lutrick and Christina Ahrens; three grandchildren, Coy and Tatum Ahrens, and Kale Lutrick; and two nephews and a niece and their families. He leaves a world of family and friends that he cherished and loved - too many to list who will miss Jimmy dearly.
An accomplished farmer for more than 50 years, Jimmy raised cotton, alfalfa, and grains. He loved his community and was very proud to boast of his many lifelong friends and family that he had the opportunity to share his life with. Anyone who knew him could say that he was a wonderfully funny person who was happy to lend a hand and a laugh. His smile and laugh would light up the entire Dell Valley.
Jimmy had the kind of integrity, grit, and strength that others certainly admired and it's these qualities that his community also valued. He served as a Dell City Independent School Board Member, Emergency Service District 2 Commissioner, and as a Hudspeth County Appraisal Board Member. He is in the documentary movie, "Tales From Dell City," created by Josh Carter.
Jimmy loved the outdoors, fishing and golf. He was an avid NASCAR and Dallas Cowboy fan, and he loved animals, especially dogs.
His family finds comfort in knowing that he's now enjoying the wonders of heaven with his parents, his beloved sister, Judy Prather, and his favorite 4-legged friend, Gordon.
His family and friends will celebrate his life on Saturday, Aug 24th, at 10:30 at their family farm. After the service a potluck lunch will be served at the Hut.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 21, 2019