|
|
In Loving Memory of
Jimmy Lopez
October 13, 1973 - February 2, 2001
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal.
Love leaves memories no one can steal.
Although we cannot see you, you are always by our side.
God has you in his keeping and we have you in our hearts.
19th Anniversary Memorial Mass
Sunday February 2, 2020 at 12:00 P.M.
Our Lady of the Light Church
Join us in remembrance of our beloved son, brother, and friend.
Mom, Dad, Lori & Letty
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020