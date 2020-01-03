Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Unity Baptist Church
4601 Maxwell Ave
View Map
Committal
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
5200 Fred Wilson
View Map
Resources
Jimmy Louis White Obituary
El Paso - Jimmy L. White passed away on December 28, 2019 at Los Arcos Rehabilitation Center. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. Jimmy enjoyed cooking, fishing, hunting, talking, telling stories, making everyone around him laugh. He was born on March 15, 1943 in El Dorado, AR. He relocated to El Paso, Texas in 1965, Jimmy served five years in the US Army. He was employed and retired from the Department of Justice, retiring to care for his loving wife Esther White. He is preceded in death by his sons Andre and Maurice White. He is survived by his wife Iris White daughters; Elizabeth, Tracy, Rosalyn brothers, sisters, grandchildren, , nieces, nephews and a host of loved ones. The family would like to thank nephew Wardell and special friend Mc Gee, Mark and Lydia Martin, the staff at Los Arcos Rehabilitation Center and Kindred Hospice for their care and support in making Jimmy's last days comfortable. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Thursday, January 09, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, January 10, 2020 At Unity Baptist Church, 4601 Maxwell Ave. Committal Service to follow at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
