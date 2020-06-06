Jimmy R. Casas
1937 - 2020
Jimmy R. Casas

El Paso - Jimmy R. Casas, February 3, 1937 - June 4, 2020, Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother went home June 4th 2020. Born February 3rd, 1937 in Fort Stockton Texas to Fermin and Candida Casas and is preceded in death by 12 siblings. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 58 years Bonnie Casas, his sister Margaret Dominguez, brother in law Frank Dominguez, four children; Carrie Casas, James Casas, Daniel Casas, and Cathy Casas Molden, ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Jimmy was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 583 for over 25 years. He was a hardworking, dedicated man; who will forever be remembered for his strength, wisdom, unconditional love and dedication to his family. Scripture Service will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Service
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
