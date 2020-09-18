1/1
Jimmye Jean Peterson
1923 - 2020
Jimmye Jean Peterson

El Paso - Jimmye Jean Pugh Peterson went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020. She was born 97 years ago on August 7, 1923, in Center, Texas.

She leaves behind her beloved children Ray Peterson (Mary Bess Mayes), Larry Peterson (Kay Buse) and Jeanne Peterson Gossett (Dave), 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She leaves behind as well many good friends who loved and supported her over the years.

She was preceded in death by Marvin Edward Peterson, her loving husband of 63 years; her two brothers and three of her four sisters.

Jimmye Jean was raised on farm in Noble, Louisiana. She moved to El Paso in 1947. She was a long-time member of the Mt. Franklin Baptist Church and later the Coronado Baptist Church.

Most importantly to Jimmye Jean were her faith, her family and her friends. She enjoyed reading and listening to music. She used the wonderful imagination she developed as a child on the farm to write poetry and stories.

Graveside services will be private. A memorial service will be held Tuesday September 22, 2020 at 10:30am at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn Chapel located on 8817 Dyer Street, El Paso TX, 79904

In lieu of flowers donations made be made to the 700 club in memory of Jimmye Jean Pugh Peterson.

CBN Center 977 Centerville PPKE Virginia Beach, Virginia 23463-0001






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn Chapel
