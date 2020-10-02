Jo Ann Elliott
El Paso - Angels were sent to accompany Jo Ann Elliott home on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020. Her journey here on earth was completed after 83 years filled of family, friends, and adventures. She was born in Minneapolis, MN and graduated from Ceylon High School. She was married to Robert Elliott for a mere 63 years. She was a loving mother to four, a grandmother of seven, and a great-grandmother of five. Along with that she was a caring friend to so many. As the last of her family to arrive in heaven, we can only imagine the loving arms that have been patiently waiting there to welcome her home. Jo Ann will continue to be thought of, prayed for, missed and loved daily. May her wings carry her through the heavens with grace and mercy. Until we meet again, "We love you!" She is survived by her devoted husband; Robert Elliott, her children; Sherri Miller (Larry), Kim Hendry (Lonnie), Curt Elliott (Debbie), Brett Elliott (Monica). Grandchildren Lonnie Hendry Jr (Christina), Daniel Hendry (Jennifer), Megan Hendry, Andrew Elliott (Keana Rai), Cate Elliott, Brianna Elliott, Alejandro Elliott. Great grandchildren Tripp, Logan, Caitlyn, Kinsley, Lilah. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 5:00pm-7:00pm, October 6, 2020 at 480 N. Resler Drive El Paso TX, 79912, Sunset Funeral Homes West. A Prayer Service will follow at 7:00pm, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes West. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes West https://www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net/