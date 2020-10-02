1/1
Jo Ann Elliott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Ann Elliott

El Paso - Angels were sent to accompany Jo Ann Elliott home on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020. Her journey here on earth was completed after 83 years filled of family, friends, and adventures. She was born in Minneapolis, MN and graduated from Ceylon High School. She was married to Robert Elliott for a mere 63 years. She was a loving mother to four, a grandmother of seven, and a great-grandmother of five. Along with that she was a caring friend to so many. As the last of her family to arrive in heaven, we can only imagine the loving arms that have been patiently waiting there to welcome her home. Jo Ann will continue to be thought of, prayed for, missed and loved daily. May her wings carry her through the heavens with grace and mercy. Until we meet again, "We love you!" She is survived by her devoted husband; Robert Elliott, her children; Sherri Miller (Larry), Kim Hendry (Lonnie), Curt Elliott (Debbie), Brett Elliott (Monica). Grandchildren Lonnie Hendry Jr (Christina), Daniel Hendry (Jennifer), Megan Hendry, Andrew Elliott (Keana Rai), Cate Elliott, Brianna Elliott, Alejandro Elliott. Great grandchildren Tripp, Logan, Caitlyn, Kinsley, Lilah. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 5:00pm-7:00pm, October 6, 2020 at 480 N. Resler Drive El Paso TX, 79912, Sunset Funeral Homes West. A Prayer Service will follow at 7:00pm, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes West. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes West https://www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved