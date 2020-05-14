Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Monday, May 18, 2020
11:00 AM
El Paso - Jo Ann Mulligan passed away on May 11th, 2020 at the age of 84. After a brief battle with cancer she now rests with her lord and savior. She was an El Paso resident for 42 years and member of the First Baptist Church of El Paso. Jo Ann had travelled the world with her husband William J. Mulligan and lived in California, Michigan, Utah, Mexico, and China before retiring and returning to El Paso. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed anything that celebrated her family. Giving was in her nature and she always took it upon herself to make sure her loved ones were well taken care of. She greeted everyone with a beautiful smile in all of her travels and most treasured spending time with her five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Bill, her brother Paul, and sisters; Rita, Gynith, Wanda and Wilma. Jo Ann is survived by her daughter Sonya Kelley-Annala, son William Craig (Valerie), sister Leona, and Grandchildren; Shaylyn, Chase, Jordan (Aaron), Kendall, and Travis.

Services will be held at Martin Funeral Home West, Monday May 18th at 11:00 am with Pastor Robert Nickell presiding. Pallbearers: Craig Mulligan, Chase Mulligan, Travis Annala, and Dan Kelley.
