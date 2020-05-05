Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Jo Ann Pineau


1924 - 2020
Jo Ann Pineau Obituary
Jo Ann Pineau

Jo Ann Pineau, age 96, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She was born February 16, 1924 in Franklin, Kentucky to Verner Walker and Ethel Haden Walker. The family later moved to Tucumcari, New Mexico for her father's health. While in her teens, Jo Ann was crowned Miss Tucumcari of 1941. She graduated from Tucumcari High School in 1942. She moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1948 where she lived for 14 years. She relocated to El Paso in 1962 and worked for El Paso Natural Gas until her retirement. She is preceded in death by her brother, V.B. Walker and her granddaughter, Suzanne Christine Johnson. Jo Ann is survived by her daughter, Carolee Pineau of El Paso, TX; grandson, John Travis Johnson of Sierra Vista, AZ; granddaughter, Holly Johnson Dugas of Fayetteville, AR; great-granddaughter, Samantha Dugas of Fayetteville, AR; and nephews Jake Walker of Tucumcari, NM and Blake Walker of Sante Fe, NM. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. There will be no services per Jo Ann's request. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from May 5 to May 10, 2020
