Jo Marian Ross



Waco - Jo Marian Ross



The angels came for Jo Marian on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 9:40am. She was at home in Fort Worth surrounded by her loving daughters Nataliee and Marian and granddog, Hunter.



Jo Marian was born in Waco, Texas on September 8, 1935 and graduated from Lee Moore High School and attended Paul Quinn College and later graduated from El Paso Community College with an associates in Interior Design. She was the second child & daughter in the succession of 8 children.



She met Lamar Ross July 31,1967 and he was quickly smitten and they were married on October 3, 1967. Pop proposed to her within 3 days of seeing and meeting her and drove from El Paso to Waco every weekend until they were married! Lamar & Jo Marian celebrated 44 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on May 6, 2012.



Jo Marian lived a life of openness, grace and joy. Her eclectic nature allowed her to meet people where they stood. This quiet strength & peacefulness was the key to her ability to fit in anywhere and with anyone she met. Stranger was a word that she and Lamar both choose to remove from their vocabulary. Their lives of service could not be limited as everyone matters.



Mother loved music and was a great fan of all genres: Lou Rauls, B.B. King, Engelbert Humperdinck, Jim Croce, David Bowie, Queen & Elton John, to the Jackson 5, Aretha Franklin & Whitney Houston. In recent years she discovered Pink!, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Imagine Dragon. Her theory was that music was to be played loud so you could feel it in your bones so you could get up and dance like no one was looking.



Jo Marian was a Girl Scout leader and was a Cookie Mom. She was active within the mission services at Northgate Baptist Church for over 30 years: GA's, Acteen's and any other mission service projects given to her. She was the catalyst behind the pie baking project at Thanksgiving at Northgate for families in need. Her effervescent personality and dependability made her a go-to person that everyone would count on. Through any trial or tribulation, you could always depend on Jo Marian Ross.



Mother loved to cook and everyone had a favorite dish from her kitchen. Fried catfish, salmon croquets, peach cobbler, banana pudding to lemon meringue pie. If you were having a bad day, she knew how to turn your frown upside down!



Jo Marian is survived by her daughters Nataliee Ross (Lakewood, CA) and Marian Ross (Ft. Worth, TX). She was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Ross, her father Macie Brinkley, her parents Rev. Jesse B. and Mildred Littlejohn Sr. and brother Jessie B. Littlejohn, Jr. Jo Marian is also survived by her 6 siblings: Macie Jean Taylor, Vivian McCoy (Odie), Patricia Hartman (Bernard), William Earl Littlejohn, Samuel Littlejohn (Jerry) and Kenneth Dale Littlejohn. Grandchildren Lamar Brooks and Cathy Gonzales and a host of nieces and nephews and acquired family along the way.



Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 9:00pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Service will begin at 9:30am on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at NewLife Church, 5505 Will Ruth Ave. Committal Service to follow at 11:00am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www. Sunsetfuneralhomes.net Published in El Paso Times on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary