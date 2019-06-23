|
|
Joan B. Cleveland
El Paso - My name is Royce Cleveland, and Joan Cleveland was my mom. I would like to thank all of you today for coming to share my mom's celebration of life.
I would also like to extend my thanks to my wife, Synde and chaplain Sam Faraone for their support during this time.
Special thanks go out to Cima hospice and the angels on hand during the past couple of years. They truly showed compassion, caring and love to my mom. There is a special place in heaven for all of these people who make their living providing these services
In my mom's final weeks, i especially want to thank chaplain Sam Faraone and my wife, Synde for ministering and giving communion to my mom in ways i could not.
I was blessed to be able to spend a great deal of time with my mom that past couple of years and we were able to really get to know each other.
Mom grew up in east Orange, New jersey until moving to El Paso with her mom and sister around 18 in 1951 where she had transferred from working for the Kearney national bank to the state national bank here in El Paso. There she met my dad and soon after they were married. They lived in El Paso.
Memories of mom were that she was private, picked her friends carefully, volunteered for the Methodist Houchen center regularly until her health started failing, was a cub scout den mother for me, taught me to play baseball, ride a bike, and swim. She loved to garden, and flowers were always in abundance with her green thumb. She was always there for me growing up, and ran cover for me when i would stray off the path, but made sure i got right back in line, and that was great to know she would always be there. She was the best cook and i always knew whatever was served would be great. Yes, she spoiled me but always made sure i did the right thing after i got into trouble whether it was school or other things i should have not been doing.
One big surprise i found out but never knew in going through her personal effects was that she was an accomplished violinist. Her violin has been restored and sits on our mantle to remind us she started music when she was in grade school and stayed with it throughout high school.
Again, thank you for your coming today and i hope to be fortunate enough to meet with her again someday.
Respectfully,
The Cleveland family
Published in El Paso Times on June 23, 2019