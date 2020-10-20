Joann LawrenceEl Paso - On October 4, 2020, Joann Lawrence a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt passed away unexpectedly at the age of 37. Joann will forever be remembered by her husband of 13 years Greg, and their beautiful sons Gianni, Evan, and Jake. Her parents Joe Sr and Carmen Guzman, her siblings Joe Jr and Erika, and numerous relatives and friends. Joann was a dedicated mother first and foremost, she treasured motherhood and her sons where her life. She embraced every moment with her sons and nephew and niece. Family was of upmost importance to her, she was fiercely loyal to them, and shared a special bond with each family member. Her passion in the kitchen showed through countless special dinners with family and friends. She was really about cooking and entertaining for everyone that was special to her, especially her extravagant Thanksgivings dinners. Joann lit up any room by just entering it, her liveliness and passion for life were contagious. She always made people around her laugh and had the most beautiful smile, and made friends everywhere she went. She had recently received her certification in billing and coding, where she aspired to advance in the field. Joann will always be remembered for her gentleness, grace, and kindness towards others. She will be dearly missed.Visitation 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with services beginning at 6:00 PM, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Americas, 9521 North Loop. Interment will be private. Services Entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.