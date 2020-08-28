Joanne B. Foster
El Paso - Joanne B. Foster
Joanne B. Foster, 84, longtime EL Paso resident for 48 years, peacefully passed away on August 25th with her family at her side.
Joanne was born in Bristol, Connecticut and was the daughter of Edwin and Teresa Ploski. Growing up she was involved in many activities including ice-skating, French Club, Music Recital Club and Drama Club. She was an accomplished classical pianist, and was an organist at St. Stanislaus Church.
After graduating from Bristol High School with honors in 1954, Joanne attended the University of Connecticut, graduating with a B.A. in Biology and Chemistry in 1958. In college, she was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority, and was the pianist for the UCONN choir.
She pursued graduate studies at Indiana University, completing her M.A. in Genetics and Biochemistry in 1959. She later studied graduate statistics and Russian at the University of South Carolina, and received a Mid-Management Certification in Education from University of Texas El Paso in 1983. She passed her doctoral candidate comprehensive exams in the College of Education at New Mexico State University in 1997, where she was inducted into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi.
She was an educator who always valued and enjoyed learning her entire life. Joanne taught Science at Masuk High School from 1958-60 near Bridgeport, Conn. She taught science at Spencer County High School in Indiana from 1961-62.
While at IU, Joanne fell in love with a Ph.D. student from Oklahoma: Bob Foster. They married in August 1960 at St. Stanislaus. They had three sons: Robert, and twin brothers James and John. She was a loving wife and mother, supporting her son's educational interests and organizing many fun activities including family road and camping trips. She loved to cook, especially Polish cuisine.
In 1972 she and her family moved to El Paso where her husband joined the UTEP faculty, while she taught Biology, Chemistry, and Physical Science at Coronado High School from 1972-82. Joanne always encouraged her students, and was a sponsor for CHS's Science Club, NHS, and served as the UIL Science Coach. She received a Texas Education Agency (TEA) Meritorious Service Award in 1976 and 1977 for her service on the state textbook advisory committee. She was voted CHS Teacher of the Year and was also West Area Teacher of the Year in 1978-79. She loved to teach and received PTA's Outstanding Teacher Award in 1982, and a PTA Honorary Life Membership in 1982.
Joanne became the EPISD Science Consultant, grades 6-12, from 1982-92 where she supervised Curriculum and Course Development and Teacher Training for Science. She was inducted into Phi Delta Kappa in 1985, the educator's professional organization. She developed an integrated science curriculum for TEA to pilot statewide. The American Federation of Teachers gave her the Friend of Education Award in 1991. In 1992 Joanne became the EPISD Executive Director for Program Development where she supervised Curriculum Development & Training for K-12 educational programs.
In 1997 Joanne was named as the EPISD Executive Director of Curriculum & Instruction, where she was responsible for all programs throughout EPISD and enjoyed assisting teachers and staff. In 2000, she led curriculum development with the Texas Solar Energy Society for a solar energy curriculum for Texas schools, which received a national award from the American Solar Energy Society at the national solar conference in 2005.
Joanne retired from EPISD in 2000. In retirement Joanne loved gardening, golfing, going to the gym, walks, and relaxing in Ruidoso. She completed her Texas Master Gardener certification in 2008.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her sister Paula; her sons; and grandchildren Katherine, Madeline, and Bobby. We appreciate the support of her caregivers, especially Sylvia and Irene.
Visitation will be held from 4 thru 8 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Martin Funeral Home: 128 N. Resler Drive. Due to the pandemic, masked visitors are limited to 30 persons at a time. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Interment will be on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Ruidoso Hondo Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Mile Marker 267.5, HWY 70, Ruidoso Downs.
Condolences may be shared via Martin Funeral Home's Website. Martinfuneralhome.com
Memorial Tribute Gifts are encouraged in lieu of flowers in the memory of Joanne to Phi Mu at https://phimufoundation.org/give/
