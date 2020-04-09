|
|
Joanne C. Gnauck
El Paso - After 85 years of loving life, Joanne C. Gnauck left us on Monday April 6, 2020. She was born in El Paso, Tx on January 5, 1935 to David and Mary Cook Crockett. She graduated from Austin High School in 1951; Texas Western College with a degree in Education and then later earned a Master's degree in Psychology from UTEP. After teaching in El Paso, she moved to Fabens, TX where she was a homemaker, mother, taught Sunday school at the First United Methodist Church and was the Contestant Chairman for the Maid of Cotton contestants. She also hosted the Annual Fabens Cotton Festival dinner before the pageant. She moved back to El Paso in 1974 and worked as a Counselor for Planned Parenthood and later as a Stockbroker for A. G. Edwards. She spent time on the Board of the El Paso County Library and was involved with the American Association of University Women, the UTEP Auxiliary and the Dedon Verde Garden Club. She loved spending time her family, friends and pets. She enjoyed painting, gardening, playing bridge and traveling to see many gardens and museums throughout the United States and England. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Robert H. Vickers and daughter Renee Alice Vickers. She is survived by her husband John A. Gnauck; brother Thomas Cashon (Jill): son's Robert H. Vickers Jr. (Diana) and Gregory M. Vickers (Rosario): grandchildren, Sarah (Austin), Bobby, Mark, Stephan and Ethan and great grandson Lucas.
In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the on behalf of Joanne C. Gnauck.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020