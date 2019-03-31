|
|
Joanne Carol Rose
El Paso - Joanne Carol Rose Passed away of a sudden illness on March 26, 2019. Joanne was born October 6, 1957 in Lawton, Ok to James and Yvonne Rose. She grew up on military bases around the world with her two brothers Jim and Richard. She Graduated from High School in Bitburg Germany and Graduated with a Bachelors of Art degree from Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX. She was a teacher for 23 years in Alpine, TX, Centerville, VA, Presidio, TX, and El Paso, TX. She is survived by her children Lisa and (Michael) Espinoza of Council Bluffs, IA Michael and (Lisa) Tanner of Wilmington, TX and Linda Tanner of El Paso, TX. Stepchildren Michael and Michelle, her Grandchildren Jonah, Gabriel, Elena, Jackson, Sophia, and Layla and great grandchildren Jade, Ava and Lily. Brother Richard Rose, sister in laws Bobbie Rose and Katie Rose and nieces and nephews Jennifer, Jeff, Sam, Becky and Rachel. She was beloved by all and will be missed forever.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 1st,2019 from 5PM-9PM.With at Rosary at 7pm at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Dr. El Paso, TX 79912
Funeral mass will be Tuesday, April 2nd 2019 St. Luke Catholic Church at 10am, 930 E. Redd Rd, El Paso, TX
www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019