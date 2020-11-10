JoAnne E. BartonEl Paso - JoAnne E. Barton passed away on November 4, 2020. JoAnne was born in Waterbury, CT on October 15, 1935 to William A. Barton and Mary (Lynch) Barton. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School, class of 1953 and completed her RN certification from Waterbury Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1956. After graduation, JoAnne worked for several years at Waterbury Hospital and then continued her nursing experience in Long Beach, California and New York City before returning to Waterbury CT. Upon her return, Joanne enlisted in the US Army in August of 1967 where she was a member of the US Army Nurse Corps and served her country during the Vietnam War. She reenlisted in August 1969 where she served until her retirement in 1988 with the rank of Major and received the following medals and accommodations: Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Army of Occupation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Medal, and the Overseas Service Ribbon. During her years of service, she was stationed in military hospitals in Japan; Berlin, Germany; White Sands, New Mexico; Fort Dix, New Jersey; El Paso, Texas; and Savanah, Georgia. While stationed in El Paso, she so enjoyed the weather climate that she decided to retire there. JoAnne was involved in many military and civic organizations during retirement. One of her true enjoyments was being a member of the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) where she was elected the first female Commander for the El Paso chapter.JoAnne is survived by her sister, Sister Teresa Barton, CND (Congregation of Notre Dame) of the Villa Maria Academy, Bronx, New York; her brother, Thomas Barton and his wife Rosemary of Bradenton, Florida; her sister in law, Florence Barton of Waterbury, CT; and several cousins, nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Sierra Medical Center and Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home for their care and support.Visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm with a Liturgical Service at 2:00pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Dr. Private services to be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery on Friday, November 13, 2020.