Jodie Henry LaBree
Jodie Henry LaBree

El Paso - Jodie Henry LaBree passed away October 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of more than 65 years Frances Burris-LaBree, sons Kenneth (Patricia) and Mark. Grandchildren Jason LaBree, Lauren LaBree Kallail, Cody LaBree and Valerie LaBree and sister Jeanie (Starr) LaBree Palmer, and sister-in-law Betty LaBree, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jodie was retired from the El Paso Fire Dept. after 27 years in the service and a graduate of Ysleta H.S. He loved sports both playing and watching, earning him a UTEP "Super Fan" article. He loved the Miners, the Dallas Cowboys, and the San Antonio Spurs! Anyone who knew Jodie can attest to that! Jody Pitched for church league fast pitched softball teams for many years and also enjoyed bowling on various leagues. He loved El Paso, especially Northeast El Paso as his parents were one of the first to move their family to the NE undeveloped part of El Paso.

Funeral Service will be Monday, October 19, 2020 at Funeral Del Angel Restlawn Funeral Home, 8817 Dyer St. at 8:00am followed by Interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 9:00am, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave.

www.FunerariaDelAngelRestlawn.com






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Guest Book

