Joe Armendariz, Jr.
El Paso - Joe Armendariz, Jr. born on March 14, 1937 went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife, Esperanza Armendariz; children; Patricia Laskowske, Bettie Elwell, Joe Armendariz III and Michelle Armendariz; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Funeral Services:
Saturday, June 8, 2019 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Del Angel Funeral Home
8817 Dyer Street
El Paso, TX 79904
915-751-1287
Burial Services:
Saturday, June, 2019 Following Funeral Service
Restlawn Memorial Park (Across the street from funeral home)
4848 Alps Dr.
El Paso, TX 79904
915-755-5645
Published in El Paso Times on May 31, 2019