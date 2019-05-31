Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
Joe Armendariz Jr. Obituary
Joe Armendariz, Jr.

El Paso - Joe Armendariz, Jr. born on March 14, 1937 went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife, Esperanza Armendariz; children; Patricia Laskowske, Bettie Elwell, Joe Armendariz III and Michelle Armendariz; as well as numerous extended family and friends.

Funeral Services:

Saturday, June 8, 2019 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Del Angel Funeral Home

8817 Dyer Street

El Paso, TX 79904

915-751-1287

Burial Services:

Saturday, June, 2019 Following Funeral Service

Restlawn Memorial Park (Across the street from funeral home)

4848 Alps Dr.

El Paso, TX 79904

915-755-5645
Published in El Paso Times on May 31, 2019
