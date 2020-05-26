|
|
Joe Macias Porras
Las Cruces - Joe Macias Porras, was taken home by Angels to be with our Heavenly Father on May 16, Armed Forces Day 2020, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was husband to Diane L. Porras. They shared 24 years of marriage together.
Born on September 18, 1952 in Alamogordo, New Mexico, he was the son of Abran S. Porras and Pilar M. Pantoja, who preceded him in death along with brother Johnny Porras, half-sister Margaret Gomez, half-brother Luis Porras and brothers in-law Richard Lopez Jr., Rufus Dominguez, and Sam Swann.
He leaves behind his son Eric Chavez (Jalynn), daughter LaReina Porras, siblings Annie Swann, Abraham Porras, Socorro Dominguez, Lupe Sanchez (Mike), Marylou Woods (Kenneth), Tony Porras (Liz), Josie Freeman (Mark), Felix Pantoja (Donnine), Martin Pantoja (Lisa), Greg Pantoja, and numerous nephews and nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind in-laws Richard and Linda Lopez, Kathy Gonzales (Fausto), Ken Lopez, Paul Lopez (Liz).
Mr. Joe M. Porras is recognized for exceptionally meritorious service to the United States Army from February 3, 1970 to November 30, 2001.
His service record, while on active duty, as well as on retirement status, exemplifies exceptional devotion, loyalty, professionalism and trustworthiness. During his 25 years of active duty, Mr. Porras held numerous leadership positions which include: Squad Leader, Fire Direction Center Section Chief, Basic Noncommissioned Officer Course (Combat Arms) Instructor, Jungle Expert Course Instructor, Platoon Sergeant, Fire Support Sergeant, First Sergeant, Operations Sergeant Major, Battalion Command Sergeant Major, and culminated his active duty service as Instructor, United States Army Battle Staff Course, United States Army Sergeants Major Academy.
Mr. Porras' military awards include: The Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Commendation Medal (with 5 Oak Leaf Clusters), Good Conduct Medal (8th Award), National Defense Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (with Numeral 4), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Senior Parachutist Badge, Special Forces Tab, German Army Marksmanship Badge (Schutzenschnur- Gold), and is a recipient of the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara.
Due to his exceptional knowledge of Army and Air Defense doctrine, Mr. Porras was hired as Simulation Technician, Battle Simulation Center, Directorate of Combat Development, in December 1995, after retirement from the United States Army. He was assigned as Senior Trainer, Corps Battle Simulation in February 1996.
Joe retired in 2016. He enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing, selling biscochitos and was known as "The Biscochito Man". Joe cherished his time spent around his family, numerous friends and his beloved pet Slinkie. He was fondly known as a storyteller and with his special way of telling stories with a straight face, you never knew if he was telling you a true story or a joke unless there was a punch line. He will always be remembered for being the life of the party and always being ready with a joke to tell. He was loved very much. He was a humble, generous and considerate man that made everyone feel special. Joe always said, "A smile is the best jewelry a person can wear" and he always wore his radiating and infectious smile so well. There are no words to express how much he will be missed.
Due to the ongoing events affecting us all, a memorial service will be held at a later date in the future.
Our Beloved Joe, Rest In Peace with our Lord Jesus.
Published in El Paso Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020