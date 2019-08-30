|
In Loving Memory of My Son
Joel Martin Morales
8-21-1991 to 8-30-2013
It don't matter when you come to Christ, as long as it is with your Heart, And before it's too late, Maybe it was fate, Lift your heavy crate, And end that slavery in a cage of life, Because the reality is, We don't focus on who made us, But who we are, What we want, And control what we do, That's the mind of fools that ain't ready....We need to look to the only one, who matters, In the eternity we crave, To be saved, Well guess what, Jesus Christ, Already came, died, and lives again, Dear Lord speaks the truth again, Relieving our pain, Keeping ourselves, on the access lane, To the Holy place is the strain we struggle to pay the evil one what is due to Forget him, And to Glorify God Daily, Using the materials provided to spread throughout more than just a
nation, Praising The Lord, Worldwide for Lyfe... JMM
In Memory of my Son, I'm spreading the materials for you to pray, when your ready with all of your Heart: Dear Lord Jesus, I admit I am a Sinner and am lost without you in my life. I Believe you died on the cross for me, and I ask you to forgive me of all my sins. Please come into my life and make me a new person. In Jesus Name, Amen.
