El Paso - On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, John A Kaudaissy, passed away at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary L. Kaudaissy and brother, Elias Kaudaissy. He is survived by his son John T. (Martha), granddaughter LoriAnn, and brother Abraham Makhoul. He is further survived by nieces and nephews. John will be fondly remembered as a loving father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 5:00-9:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 at Funeraria Del Angel (3839 Montana). Graveyard services will be held on Monday, January 20th at 11:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery (4301 Alameda). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The . www.act.alz.org
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
