|
|
John Anthony Ayala
El Paso - Loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend, John Anthony Ayala, was called to his heavenly home on February 10, 2020.
John's unforgettable smile will be missed. He was a man of God. He was a good listener and was the best counselor who provided time and guidance to those who needed it.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vienna Heras; sons, John Jr., Joshua, Christian; daughter, Melina; parents, Anthony and Mary Ayala; brothers, Earl, Steven, Marcus; and sister, Veronica.
Memorial Service: Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Love of Christ Christian Ministries, 10964 Montwood Dr. El Paso, Texas 79935.
Visitation: Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Celebration of Life at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa Rd., El Paso, Texas 79936.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020