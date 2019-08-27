|
John Anthony Menendez
El Paso - John Anthony Menendez passed away on August 25, 2019 at the age of 81. He has been a resident of Horizon City, Texas for over 40 years. He was a devoted Christian and enjoyed studying the Bible, learning about natural remedies and spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife Leonor, her children; Sergio, Salim, Josefina, Olivia, and Yuri as well as his son Kristian Menendez, daughter in law Renee, grandchildren, Olivia and Kole Menendez, and brothers Joseph and Robert Menendez.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 27, 2019