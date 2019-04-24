|
In Loving Memory of
John Armendariz Jr.
April 24, 1983-August 15, 2010
Happy Birthday My Sweet Angel!
We have so many wonderful memories
of birthdays we shared with you,
but nothing fills the void in our hearts
as we struggle every day without you.
I miss those special moments, you playing your guitar,
your beautiful smile, your warm hugs and
your loving heart. Missing you beyond
words, I love you Mijo, with
every bit of my broken heart.
Mom & Family
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 24, 2019