April 24, 1983 - August 15, 2010

Happy Birthday My Sweet Angel!

We have so many wonderful memories

of birthdays we shared with you,

but nothing fills the void in our hearts

as we struggle every day without you.

I miss those special moments, you playing

your guitar, your beautiful smile, your warm

hugs and your loving heart. Missing you

beyond words, I love you Mijo, with

every bit of my broken heart.

Mom & Family
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 25, 2019
