Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
7615 Matamoros
View Map
John Arthur Love Obituary
John Arthur Love

El Paso - John A. Love was born in Edgewood, Texas to John Ed Love and Ola B. Milton on August 22, 1943. He was the second eldest son of seven children.

He worked in grocery and retail for many years, ending his tenure as manager for Sam's Club for 25 years. He was also ordained on December 31, 2011 and served as Pastor of Maranatha Eastside Bible Fellowship.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 54 years, Mary E. Dobbins Love, four children: Cynthia Cooper, John A. Love Jr. (Lorena), Gloria Lynn Love, Warren Love (Sylvia); 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; sister, Margaret Smith, Fort Worth, Texas, brother, Van Love, Empire, Colorado; and host of nieces, nephews and cousins. His parents preceded him in death, as well as four of his siblings: Mae Helen Love Fields, Erma Jean Love Purnell, Robert Love and Jimmy Don Love.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Service will be at 11 am, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, 7615 Matamoros. Interment will follow at Evergreen East Cemetery. Please visit online registry at wwwsunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
