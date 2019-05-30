|
|
John B. Luscombe Jr.
Plattsburgh, NY - On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, John B. Luscombe Jr. "Jack" died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Plattsburgh, NY, after a life full of good works and good cheer.
Jack was born in Honolulu, HI on April 18, 1923 and traveled the world during his youth with his family as a result of his father's Army career. He served in France with the 151st Engineer Combat Battalion during WWII. He graduated from Rice University and from The University of Texas at Austin Law School. He and his wife, Hallett Mengel Luscombe, raised their sons, John, Sherod, and daughter, Hallett "Fritz", in El Paso, TX.
Jack practiced and had a passion for law. In El Paso, he mentored and influenced other legal eagles throughout his career until his retirement at age 70. He and Hallett then moved to upstate New York where they have lived quite happily since (despite the cold weather). Jack was known for his quick wit, empathy and compassion for others, and his motto, "It's better to do good than it is to do bad." He was a member of the Episcopal Church and often described himself as "an agnostic with liturgical leanings".
Jack is survived by his wife, Hallett Luscombe, of Plattsburgh; his sons, John B. Luscombe III, and his wife, Judy Luscombe, of Alpharetta Ga; Sherod Luscombe and his wife, Elizabeth Luscombe, of Brooklyn, NY; and his daughter, Hallett "Fritz" Luscombe, of El Paso, TX; grandchildren, Elliot Luscombe, and his fiancée, Dalila Shannon, of Philadelphia, PA; Rachel Luscombe, and her fiancée, Madeline Daigle, of Brooklyn, NY; and Max Garcia, of El Paso, TX; one great-granddaughter, Kallie McKenzie-Luscombe (Elliot's daughter), of Toronto, Canada; along with several nieces and nephews. Jack is also survived by his beloved neighbors
Bethany and Craig McDonald, and Kathy Eppler and Bruce Lowell, of Plattsburgh, NY. He was predeceased by his parents Col. John B. Luscombe Sr. and Mae Buckaloo Luscombe.
In keeping with Jack's generous spirit, his remains will be donated to The Anatomical Gift Program at The University of Vermont College of Medicine. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers kindly send donations to Hospice of the North Country, or a .
To Remember Me - by Robert Noel Test
Give my sight to the man who has never seen a sunrise, a baby's face or love in the eyes of a woman.
Give my heart to a person whose own heart has caused nothing but endless days of pain.
Give my blood to the teenager who was pulled from the wreckage of his car, so that he might live to see his grandchildren play.
Give my kidneys to the one who depends on a machine to exist from week to week.
Take my bones, every muscle, every fiber and nerve in my body and find a way to make a crippled child walk. Explore every corner of my brain.
Take my cells, if necessary, and let them grow so that, someday a speechless boy will shout at the crack of a bat and a deaf girl will hear the sound of rain against her window.
Burn what is left of me and scatter the ashes to the winds to help the flowers grow.
If you must bury something, let it be my faults, my weakness and all prejudice against my fellow man.
Give my sins to the devil.
Give my soul to God.
If, by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you. If you do all I have asked, I will live forever.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 643-9055. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Jack please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com
Published in El Paso Times on May 30, 2019