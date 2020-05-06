|
|
John Benjamin Ayers
Las Cruces - JOHN BENJAMIN AYERS, was born May 1, 1946 in El Paso, Texas. He grew up in Alamogordo and was the quarterback of the football team and won the decathlon. After graduation he was drafted by the United State Army and served in the Vietnam War. While fighting in the Vietnam War, he received a Purple Heart and medals of Commendation. After the Military, John attended New Mexico State University. He worked as a welder for many years at the International Boundary and Water Commission before he retired.
He enjoyed playing baseball, hiking, camping, golfing and traveling. He worked hard for his family. John, has been such a blessing to his family giving them laughter and joy. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. John will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ruth Ann Ayers; son, Russ Ayers; daughter, Melissa Hildebrandt, (Joseph); mother, Ruth Russell; sister, Claudia St. Clair (Ron); his grandsons, Colin and Austin Hildebrandt.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only: (No more than five people).
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in El Paso Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020