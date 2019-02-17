|
|
John E. Ehlers went peacefully to our Lord on February 12, 2019 at the age of 92. He was a Naval Veteran of World War II and a retired Firefighter and driver of 1 Truck for EPFD at Station 11 for 20 years. He is preceded in death by both parents, all of his siblings (5 sisters and 3 brothers) and his wife Bettie of 50 years. He leaves 3 daughters and son-in-laws, Nancy and Don Smith, Linda and Bob Akers and Kerrie and Mike Mc Hugh, 4 grandsons, Raymond Smith, John and James Mc Hugh and Jason Akers, 1 granddaughter Coleen Faulkner, 2 great grandsons and 3 great granddaughters. He lived in El Paso for 60 years making many friends. He was an avid bowler most of his life. He was a Class A Team State Champion. His most outstanding accomplishment was the 35th Annual City Championship Tournament (67-68). He won 1st place in class A singles, doubles and all events. He still has the big trophies he won. He served as President for the El Paso Bowling Association and on the board for many years. He was a Life Member and was inducted in the El Paso Bowling Hall of Fame. He was also an avid Cowboy and Spurs fan. The family sends much thanks and gratitude to all the people who cared for him in his final days at El Paso Health and Rehab and Hospice of El Paso! In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5 - 9pm at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave. A graveside service will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at 9:30am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 17, 2019