Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Rosary
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
10000 Pheasant Road
View Map
El Paso - John Edward Whittler, entered the gates of heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 79. He is preceded in death by his mother Carmen Whittler. He worked with the Department of Defense as a Chemist for many years. He was a loving and giving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife Andrea Olivas Whittler, his beloved children; Carol Keathley (Cal), Edward Anthony Whittler, Michael Andrew Whittler, Deanna Burns (Stan), brother James Whittler (Dora), nephew Paul Whittler, 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00pm, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant Road. Committal Service is private. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on May 19, 2019
