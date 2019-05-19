John Edward Whittler



El Paso - John Edward Whittler, entered the gates of heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 79. He is preceded in death by his mother Carmen Whittler. He worked with the Department of Defense as a Chemist for many years. He was a loving and giving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife Andrea Olivas Whittler, his beloved children; Carol Keathley (Cal), Edward Anthony Whittler, Michael Andrew Whittler, Deanna Burns (Stan), brother James Whittler (Dora), nephew Paul Whittler, 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00pm, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant Road. Committal Service is private. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Published in El Paso Times on May 19, 2019