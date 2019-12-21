|
John Elmo Uxer
El Paso - John Elmo Uxer
John Elmo Uxer passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Vona Stroud Uxer. He is survived by their two married children, John and AlmaLois Uxer and Anne and James Stewart, all of El Paso, along with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Interment will be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery on Monday, December 23 at 9:30 AM., Dr. Bob Nickell officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Chapel of First Baptist Church, 805 Montana Avenue at 10 AM on Monday, December 30, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist El Paso Foundation or Cal Farley's Boy's Ranch, Amarillo.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019