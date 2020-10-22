John Francis Xavier Bennett
El Paso - John Francis Xavier Bennett, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 19, 2020. We are heartbroken and appreciate all prayers, love and light while our family grieves. He came from a large family & devoted his life to loving and caring for them. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother & uncle. John lived his life to the fullest and was kind and generous to a fault. His lust for life and infectious laughter was felt by all who came in contact with him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joan & Jules Bennett, and his sister Mary Ann Bennett. He is survived by his wife, Jeannie, his children Bailey Villarreal (Alejandro), Megan and his granddaughter Alessandra, his siblings Ave Mayfield (James T.), Jules Bennett (Cheryl Diane), and Thad Bennett (Anne) and numerous nieces and nephews. We will be celebrating his life and legacy. Cheers to the one and only John Bennett!
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to St. Jude in his honor. Website is: https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffundraising.stjude.org%2Fsite%2FTR%2FGiftFunds%2FGiftFunds%3Fpx_6829923%26pg_personal%26fr_id_39300%26fbclid_IwAR0PqRE-ipQHddwifwtKtfNu2Oe2_P7BM-FaQfdVzvphZy0tMOMakrWgnRk&data=04%7C01%7Cmegan.bennett%40wwex.com%7C464d0a17364341c00a7808d876a427b9%7C7a1b1ef4d18848cd91eb1ae0a8c8b638%7C0%7C1%7C637389794707524892%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0_%7C2000&sdata=9cGoadd81HeD2PwD4%2BKGAil91IOQpb6xhu2CthK%2F7H8_&reserved=0