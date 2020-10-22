1/1
John Francis Xavier Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Francis Xavier Bennett

El Paso - John Francis Xavier Bennett, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 19, 2020. We are heartbroken and appreciate all prayers, love and light while our family grieves. He came from a large family & devoted his life to loving and caring for them. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother & uncle. John lived his life to the fullest and was kind and generous to a fault. His lust for life and infectious laughter was felt by all who came in contact with him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joan & Jules Bennett, and his sister Mary Ann Bennett. He is survived by his wife, Jeannie, his children Bailey Villarreal (Alejandro), Megan and his granddaughter Alessandra, his siblings Ave Mayfield (James T.), Jules Bennett (Cheryl Diane), and Thad Bennett (Anne) and numerous nieces and nephews. We will be celebrating his life and legacy. Cheers to the one and only John Bennett!

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to St. Jude in his honor. Website is: https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffundraising.stjude.org%2Fsite%2FTR%2FGiftFunds%2FGiftFunds%3Fpx_6829923%26pg_personal%26fr_id_39300%26fbclid_IwAR0PqRE-ipQHddwifwtKtfNu2Oe2_P7BM-FaQfdVzvphZy0tMOMakrWgnRk&data=04%7C01%7Cmegan.bennett%40wwex.com%7C464d0a17364341c00a7808d876a427b9%7C7a1b1ef4d18848cd91eb1ae0a8c8b638%7C0%7C1%7C637389794707524892%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0_%7C2000&sdata=9cGoadd81HeD2PwD4%2BKGAil91IOQpb6xhu2CthK%2F7H8_&reserved=0






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home West
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
9155841234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved