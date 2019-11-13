Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
John Frank Saldivar

John Frank Saldivar Obituary
John Frank Saldivar

El Paso - John Frank Saldivar, May 24, 1936 - Nov. 11, 2019, lifelong resident of El Paso and graduate of Austin High School Class of 1955. Born to Genaro and Francisca Saldivar. Following in his father's footsteps as a barber, he owned and operated Eastwood Barbershop from 1961 to 1978. Long hair styles of the 70s convinced him to change careers and he became a refrigeration mechanic retiring after 23 years, working for Johnson Controls and belonging to the Pipefitters Local 412.

John is survived by his wife of 57 years Blasa, sister Bertha Carranza (Hector), children, John Saldivar Jr, Monica Aguirre (Cesar) and Gene Saldivar (Norma). Six Grand Children and 4 Great Grandchildren.

An avid golfer, he was members of the Horizon and Santa Teresa Country Clubs, and later played exclusively at Ascarate Golf Course. He was a member of the PAGA, Tortugas and Conejos golf associations.

His favorite football team was the Green Bay Packers; his second favorite was anybody who beat the Dallas Cowboys.

Rosary/Memorial, 11am, Saturday Nov. 16, 2019 at Martin Funeral Home East.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
